Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.