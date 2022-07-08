OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

ONCS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.