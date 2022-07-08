Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OGEN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
