Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OGEN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.