Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Mattel by 162.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

