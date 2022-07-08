Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 113.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 410,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 386,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACC. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

