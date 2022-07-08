Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

