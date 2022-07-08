Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.