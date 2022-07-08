Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 153 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chemed by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $5,303,986. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $495.43 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

