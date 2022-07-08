Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 239 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

