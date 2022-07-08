Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 323 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $141.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.