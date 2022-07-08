Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.10.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

