Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 774 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4,678.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE NVST opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

