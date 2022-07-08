Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

