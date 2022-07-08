Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.76.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.