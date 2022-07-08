Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

