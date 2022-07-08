Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stake Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.