PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $27.83 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.