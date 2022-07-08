Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,280.18% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

