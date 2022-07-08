Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 593.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 117,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

