Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.