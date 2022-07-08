Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) versus Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Critical Contrast

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Passage Bio alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Passage Bio and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Arcellx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 416.19%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.23%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Arcellx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -53.59% -48.15% Arcellx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Arcellx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.51) -0.70 Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A

Summary

Arcellx beats Passage Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Arcellx (Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.