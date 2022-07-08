Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.91. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

