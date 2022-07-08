Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,395,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276,625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,686,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.