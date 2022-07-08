Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.52. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.