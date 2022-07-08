Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.