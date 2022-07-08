Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 662,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 486,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.