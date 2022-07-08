Peterson Wealth Services Buys 824 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

