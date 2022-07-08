Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

FENG opened at $5.08 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.