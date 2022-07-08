Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

