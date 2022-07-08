Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 2.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 15,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 19,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

