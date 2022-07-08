Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 6,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,292,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

