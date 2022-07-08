Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,229,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 96.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

