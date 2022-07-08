PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.67. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

