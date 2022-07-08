Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Prada has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

