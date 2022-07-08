Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.