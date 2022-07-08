Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,041,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.