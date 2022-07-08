Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
