Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN opened at $0.80 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 20.62.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.