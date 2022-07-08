Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

