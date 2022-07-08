Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 2,963.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

