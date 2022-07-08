Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.50 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.10). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.