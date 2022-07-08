Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.50 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
