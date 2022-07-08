Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.70 million.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.82.

CIA opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

