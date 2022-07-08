Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.80.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$118.89 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$76.81 and a 52 week high of C$120.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The stock has a market cap of C$39.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

