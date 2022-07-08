Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Issued By Raymond James

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$183.85.

TSE:WSP opened at C$146.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

