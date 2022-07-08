Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Boosted by Cormark

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.01.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$383.42 million and a PE ratio of 50.00.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

