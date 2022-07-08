Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDT. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

