Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.17.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$25.82 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

