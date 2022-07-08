Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Reduced by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 66.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 225.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 211,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

