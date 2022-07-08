Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

