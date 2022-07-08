Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Reduced by Analyst

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of HELE opened at $154.75 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

