QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

MSFT stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.32 and its 200-day moving average is $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

